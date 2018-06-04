Mindy Kaling Jokes She Still Has Pregnancy Cravings 6 Months After Giving Birth

It's been about six months since Mindy Kaling gave birth to her daughter Katherine. However, on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 38-year-old actress joked she still has pregnancy cravings.

In the later stages of her pregnancy, Kaling ate whatever she wanted.

"Because when you're pregnant, you can just say it's like cravings," the Ocean's 8 star explained. "You're like, ‘I needed to have 11 cupcakes because of my pregnancy cravings.'"

But after giving birth to her firstborn in December, Kaling continued to indulge.

"I haven't altered that that much since having the kid," she said. "It's not normal to be not pregnant and have a birthday cake at Tuesday afternoon when it's not your birthday."