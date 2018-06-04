Dolly Parton Gets Netflix Anthology Series and We Can Only Hope it Leads to a 9 to 5 Reunion on Grace and Frankie

Dolly Parton is heading to Netflix.

The singing superstar's Dixie Pixie Productions and Warner Bros. Television are producing eight episodes of a new anthology series of movies based on Parton's songs. Look for them to bow in 2019.

Parton will serve as singer/songwriter and executive producer on the anthology series. She's also set to appear in select episodes.

"As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix," Parton said in a statement. "We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support."