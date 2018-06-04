Disney Princesses Meet Vanellope von Schweetz in Wreck It Ralph 2 Trailer

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's a new Disney Princess in town.

In the new trailer for Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) ventures into the uncharted world of the internet with her BFF Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly). Upon her arrival, she spots characters from Big Hero 6, Cars, Dumbo, The Good Dinosaur, Iron Man, The Muppet Show, Star Wars, Up and Wall-E—just to name a few. "Oh, come on!" she complains. "Princesses and cartoon characters! Barf!" Before long, a trio of Stromtroopers notice Vanellope and tell her, "You're coming with us, kid!" Naturally, she runs away—only to find herself in a "restricted area" with the Disney Princesses.

To her surprise, Vanellope winds up in the company of Pocahontas (Irene Bedard), Anna (Kristen Bell), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Moana (Auli'i Cravalho), Cinderella (Jennifer Hale), Aurora (Kate Higgins), Jasmine (Linda Larkin), Merida (Kelly MacDonald), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Rapunzel (Mandy Moore ), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Belle (Paige O'Hara), Snow White (Katherine Von Till) and Mulan (Ming-Na Wen). "Ladies," she explains, "I'm a princess, too!"

"Do you have magic hair?" Rapunzel wonders.

"Magic hands?" Elsa asks.

"Do animals talk to you?" Cinderella asks.

"Were you poisoned?" Snow White asks.

"No!" Vanellope tells the four princesses.

Read

All of the Disney Princesses' Wardrobes, Ranked

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Disney

"Cursed?" Aurora and Tiana wonder, before Belle and Rapunzel ask, "Kidnapped or enslaved?"

"No! Are you guys OK?" Vanellope asks the group. "Should I call the police?"

"Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big strong man showed up?" Rapunzel asks. Finally, Vanellope replies, "Yes!" Annoyed, she wonders, "What is up with that?"

In unison, the group shouts, "She is a princess!"

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 opens in theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga Isn't the Only Pop Sensation Cast in A Star Is Born

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Ready for Their Close-Up in Latest Photo

Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Tan France and Antoni Porowski's Adorable Reactions to Queer Eye's PCAs Nominations Are Guaranteed to Make You Smile

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Go Inside the Stranger Things Haunted House at Universal Studios

Wynonna Earp

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018 Winner Melanie Scrofano Speaks Out With Heartfelt Statement

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Breaking Down Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan's Very Public Breakup

Millie Bobby Brown, Constance Wu, Tina Fey, Emmy Presenters

2018 Emmys: Millie Bobby Brown, Constance Wu, Tina Fey and More Presenters Announced

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.