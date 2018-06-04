Disney Princesses Meet Vanellope von Schweetz in Wreck It Ralph 2 Trailer

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 10:00 AM
There's a new Disney Princess in town.
In the new trailer for Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) ventures into the uncharted world of the internet with her BFF Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly). Upon her arrival, she spots characters from Big Hero 6, Cars, Dumbo, The Good Dinosaur, Iron Man, The Muppet Show, Star Wars, Up and Wall-E—just to name a few. "Oh, come on!" she complains. "Princesses and cartoon characters! Barf!" Before long, a trio of Stromtroopers notice Vanellope and tell her, "You're coming with us, kid!" Naturally, she runs away—only to find herself in a "restricted area" with the Disney Princesses.
To her surprise, Vanellope winds up in the company of Pocahontas (Irene Bedard), Anna (Kristen Bell), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Moana (Auli'i Cravalho), Cinderella (Jennifer Hale), Aurora (Kate Higgins), Jasmine (Linda Larkin), Merida (Kelly MacDonald), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Rapunzel (Mandy Moore ), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Belle (Paige O'Hara), Snow White (Katherine Von Till) and Mulan (Ming-Na Wen). "Ladies," she explains, "I'm a princess, too!"
"Do you have magic hair?" Rapunzel wonders.
"Magic hands?" Elsa asks.
"Do animals talk to you?" Cinderella asks.
"Were you poisoned?" Snow White asks.
"No!" Vanellope tells the four princesses.
Disney
"Cursed?" Aurora and Tiana wonder, before Belle and Rapunzel ask, "Kidnapped or enslaved?"
"No! Are you guys OK?" Vanellope asks the group. "Should I call the police?"
"Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big strong man showed up?" Rapunzel asks. Finally, Vanellope replies, "Yes!" Annoyed, she wonders, "What is up with that?"
In unison, the group shouts, "She is a princess!"
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 opens in theaters Nov. 21, 2018.
