John Cena Changes His Mind: "I Would Love to Be a Dad"

John Cena is changing his tune.
For the pro wrestler, fatherhood had never been in his life plan. As his on-and-off ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella told E! News after their engagement last year, "Now getting married I don't even have hopes of a kid" because she understood and accepted his longtime stance on the subject.
However, a year and broken engagement later, Cena has opened his eyes to having little ones.
"Of course I would love to be a dad," he told paparazzi Sunday night in Los Angeles. "By the way, that's an about-face for me and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children, but I'm a little bit older now, wiser."
As the reality star continued explaining, "At age 18, we say things different [sic] at age 25, at 35. I would love it only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I am realizing that there is life and life exists and it's beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see."
As for whether he would let his future youngster follow in his wrestling footsteps, Cena is happy to support any of his potential kids' dreams.
"I don't know what I would do if my parents hadn't supported my career, so would I allow my child to chase their dream is essentially what you're asking me? I think that's what life's all about," he answered with a wink.
Though he's quasi-cleared up his plans for the future, his romantic life is currently in limbo since announcing his split from Bella in April. However, two weeks after a public declaration of love from Cena on live television, the two were spotted together in San Diego and Bella's rep told E! News last week, "Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."
As Cena confirmed to the paparazzi on Sunday night, they "talk to each other all the time."
"We're best friends," he said. As for an eventual walk down the aisle together, Cena added, "It's something I would like if the situation is right."
Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE