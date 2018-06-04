Kylie Jenner Holds Baby Stormi in an $820 Gucci Baby Carrier

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 8:18 AM
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is living the good life.
On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a picture of her holding her firstborn in a Gucci baby carrier. According to Gilt and luxury consignment company The RealReal, the high-end item had an estimated retail value of $820.
The makeup mogul's child is certainly getting introduced to designer labels at an early age. Back in April, Kylie posted a picture of her taking her daughter out for a walk in a Fendi stroller.
Kylie posted the picture from the birthday party of her nieces, North West and Penelope Disick. The daughters of Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a magical birthday celebration that was unicorn-themed.
"Happy birthday North & P.." Kylie captioned the photo of her and Stormi along with a heart emoji.
The party was certainly a grand affair. There were pony rides, enchanting treats, a DJ and tons of rainbow décor. Of course, many members of the Kardashian clan were there. In addition to Kylie, Stormi and the birthday girls, Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian enjoyed the magical day.
Me and my little Granddaughter Dream, at P and North’s unicorn birthday party! #dreamgirl #lovebug
A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on
Speaking of birthdays, Stormi just celebrated her 4-month-old birthday on June 1. Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child on Feb. 1.
The reality star opened up about life as a new mom in the May issue of ES Magazine.
"I feel like it's just been so amazing, and so much fun," she told the publication. "I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience. Of course there's hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I'm here it was so hard to leave this morning. I'm like, ‘I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!' and she doesn't even know what's going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can't wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she's old enough I'll bring her everywhere."
