Kylie Jenner Holds Baby Stormi in an $820 Gucci Baby Carrier

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 8:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is living the good life.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a picture of her holding her firstborn in a Gucci baby carrier. According to Gilt and luxury consignment company The RealReal, the high-end item had an estimated retail value of $820.

The makeup mogul's child is certainly getting introduced to designer labels at an early age. Back in April, Kylie posted a picture of her taking her daughter out for a walk in a Fendi stroller

Kylie posted the picture from the birthday party of her nieces, North West and Penelope Disick. The daughters of Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a magical birthday celebration that was unicorn-themed. 

"Happy birthday North & P.." Kylie captioned the photo of her and Stormi along with a heart emoji.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

The party was certainly a grand affair. There were pony rides, enchanting treats, a DJ and tons of rainbow décor. Of course, many members of the Kardashian clan were there. In addition to Kylie, Stormi and the birthday girls, Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian enjoyed the magical day. 

Speaking of birthdays, Stormi just celebrated her 4-month-old birthday on June 1. Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child on Feb. 1.

The reality star opened up about life as a new mom in the May issue of ES Magazine. 

"I feel like it's just been so amazing, and so much fun," she told the publication. "I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience. Of course there's hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I'm here it was so hard to leave this morning. I'm like, ‘I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!' and she doesn't even know what's going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can't wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she's old enough I'll bring her everywhere."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Stormi Webster , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Liam Hemsworth's Celebrity Doppelgänger Is This Russian Tennis Player

Lucas Hedges

Lucas Hedges Says He's "Not Totally Straight" But "Not Necessarily Bisexual"

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 GQ British Awards

British GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018: Chrissy Teigen, Chris Hemsworth and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

''Happy'' Olivia Culpo Talks Boyfriend Danny Amendola and Ex Nick Jonas' Engagement to Priyanka Chopra

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop to Pay $145,000 in Vaginal Egg Settlement

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Their Wedding Invitations

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Spotted for the First Time Since Entering Rehab

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.