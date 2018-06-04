Kylie Jenner Holds Baby Stormi in an $820 Gucci Baby Carrier

Speaking of birthdays, Stormi just celebrated her 4-month-old birthday on June 1. Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child on Feb. 1.

The reality star opened up about life as a new mom in the May issue of ES Magazine.

"I feel like it's just been so amazing, and so much fun," she told the publication. "I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience. Of course there's hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I'm here it was so hard to leave this morning. I'm like, ‘I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!' and she doesn't even know what's going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can't wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she's old enough I'll bring her everywhere."