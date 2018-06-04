Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Unforgettable Birthday Trip to Africa

Even though Ellen DeGeneres turned 60 in January, the talk-show host kept the birthday celebration going last week by traveling to Africa with wife Portia De Rossi.

The trip was a special one for the couple. In February, de Rossi surprised DeGeneres by revealing she had set up The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund—a foundation that supports global conservation efforts for critically endangered species. The foundation's first initiative is building a permanent home for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. During their trip, the spouses visited Dr. Tara Stoinski, president of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, in Rwanda and spent some quality time with the animals.

"Today is here! We're landing in Rwanda to go look at the gorillas and to go help them and build a campus," DeGeneres said in a video of the couple flying into Rwanda. She also posted photos of the trio out in the field and a few up-close shots of her observing the primates.