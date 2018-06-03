Gwen Stefani Attends Wedding With Blake Shelton, Dances to "Hollaback Girl"

If Gwen Stefani comes to your wedding, you should definitely play some Gwen Stefani tunes—and that's just what happened when the No Doubt songstress joined boyfriend Blake Sheltonat his pal's wedding at River Ranch Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas.

During the events, the singer shared several photos and videos while enjoying the night with her main man, who was a groomsman.

Of course, Stefani caught Blake making his big entrance into the reception. She even shared a sweet selfie of the two, who couldn't stop smiling,

The best part may have been when the DJ spun Stefani’s hit "Hollaback Girl" and the singer delighted the crowd when she hit the dance floor.

Along with the Instagram Stories video, she captioned the clip, "Pulled on to the dance floor," along with "Bananas."

For the Texas-sized nuptials, Stefani opted for a black-and-white ensemble and added a pop of color with a red lip, her signature. She kept things sleek with over-the-knee boots and a high ponytail.