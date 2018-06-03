Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Celebrate Barron Hilton's Wedding in St. Bart's

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 4:55 PM
They're married!
Barron Hilton, 28, has wed fellow socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff in front of family and friends on the French-speaking island of Saint Barthélemy.
The two were married at a local church and head a fun-filled and colorful reception on the beach following the nuptials. Of course, while all eyes were on the blushing bride in her Watters gown, some of them may have been on sister Paris Hilton, who donned a baby blue floral frock for the nuptials and then rocked a banana leaf print frock to the beach-side reception.
Sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, also in baby blue for the ceremony, posted some Instagram pics from the wedding festivities, sharing images with husband James Rothschild and daughter Lily Grace.
The socialites's social media-loving family blasted many images from the beachy wedding during the days leading up to the main event. On Friday night, the families posed together for several windswept photos.
Notable guests included Paris' fiancé Chris Zylka, aunt Kim Richardsand parents Kathy and Richard Hilton. At the reception, Paris made sure to pose with Aunt Kim.
Aunt Kyle Richards was not in attendance. Richards, who is sisters with Barron's mother Kathy, has a new show American Woman, which is loosely based on her childhood, that debuts next week and stayed stateside for press, reports People.
In September, Tessa posted the engagement news with a sweet photo, writing on her Instagram, "Better than a fairytale... engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always @barronhilton."
Better than a fairytale💫... engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always 🐣 @barronhilton
According to I Love You magazine, von Walderdorff graduated Bard graduate and doubled majored in the Written Arts and French. "Her interests range from the poetic voice to industrial techno," writes the publication.
It's been quite the celebratory time for the Hilton family.
Over New Year's, Paris got engaged to Zylka during a ski trip in Aspen, Co. Meanwhile, Nicky and James welcomed their second baby, a son Teddy, in December.
