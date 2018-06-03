North West Sings Kanye West's Song in Adorable Video

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 11:39 AM
Make no mistake, this is just adorable.
On Saturday night, Kanye West tweeted a video of his and Kim Kardashian's almost 5-year-old daughter North West, appearing in a car and singing his new song "No Mistakes."
"Make no mistake / I still love you," she sings. "Make no mistake / I still love you.'
The track appears on Kanye's new album ye, which was released on Friday, and features Charlie Wilson and Kid Cudi.
North, the eldest of Kim and Kanye's two children, turns 5 next week and has already received a pricey early birthday gift from designer Alexander Wang: Two handbags, including one that retails for $750.
"Oh my God, North is the luckiest girl in the world," Kim said on Instagram last week.
"Who gets like this bag from Alexander Wang? I wanna steal it," she said. "Alex, thank you so much. I might steal this."
