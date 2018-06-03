Becca Tilley Is the 5th Wheel Among 2 Bachelor Couples at Wango Tango: "This Is Fun"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 11:21 AM
What's more awkward than losing The Bachelor...twice? Being the fifth wheel on a night out with two Bachelor couples.
Becca Tilley, who competed on seasons 19 and 20 on the ABC dating show, attended iHeartRadio's KIIS FM's 2018 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on Saturday with engaged Bachelorette season 12 couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers and Bachelor in Paradise alumni Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who confirmed last month that they are dating.
Tilley posted on Instagram a satirical photo showing her looking annoyed while sitting on a chair in between the two couples, with the other women sitting on their beaus' laps.
"This is fun," she joked. "Happy for y'all. Really. It's fine. Y'all are cute!"
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Gabriel Olsen/WireImage
Tilley had competed with Iaconetti on The Bachelor's 19th season in 2015 and with Fletcher on season 20 in 2016. Iaconetti and Haibon, a former Bachelorette season 11 contestant, starred together during those years on seasons two and three of Bachelor in Paradise and were friends for years before they went public with their relationship.
Performers at Wango Tango included Ariana Grande, 5 Seconds of Summer, the Backstreet Boys, Miguel, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Meghan Trainor.
Iaconetti posted on Instagram a video of her and Haibon dancing together at Wango Tango to the Backstreet Boys' song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" with the caption, "Cringe away."
Thirteen Reasons Why cast members Devin Druid (Tyler), Justin Prentice (Bryce) and Timothy Granaderos (Monty) were also seen rocking out and singing along to the Backstreet Boys from the side stage.
The actors also introduced Ariana onstage. Her boyfriend Pete Davidson from SNL said her performance was "f--king lit." The Thirteen Reasons Why stars were also spotted being swarmed by fans and took selfies with many of them.
Other presenters included Ruby Rose, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross, Alessandra Ambrosio, James Marsden and Lance Bass, who introduced the Backstreet Boys as former 'N Sync singer Joey Fatone cheered him on from the side of the stage. Bass and partner Michael Turchin joined Fatone in watching the show.
—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo
