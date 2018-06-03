Becca Tilley Is the 5th Wheel Among 2 Bachelor Couples at Wango Tango: "This Is Fun"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 11:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bachelor, Becca Tilley, JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Wango Tango 2018

Instagram

What's more awkward than losing The Bachelor...twice? Being the fifth wheel on a night out with two Bachelor couples.

Becca Tilley, who competed on seasons 19 and 20 on the ABC dating show, attended iHeartRadio's KIIS FM's 2018 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on Saturday with engaged Bachelorette season 12 couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers and Bachelor in Paradise alumni Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who confirmed last month that they are dating.

Tilley posted on Instagram a satirical photo showing her looking annoyed while sitting on a chair in between the two couples, with the other women sitting on their beaus' laps.

"This is fun," she joked. "Happy for y'all. Really. It's fine. Y'all are cute!" 

Photos

Bachelor Nation's Messiest Breakups Ever

Becca Tilley, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jordan Rodgers, JoJo Fletcher, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Tilley had competed with Iaconetti on The Bachelor's 19th season in 2015 and with Fletcher on season 20 in 2016. Iaconetti and Haibon, a former Bachelorette season 11 contestant, starred together during those years on seasons two and three of Bachelor in Paradise and were friends for years before they went public with their relationship.

Performers at Wango Tango included Ariana Grande5 Seconds of Summer, the Backstreet BoysMiguelShawn MendesJanelle Monáe and Meghan Trainor.

Iaconetti posted on Instagram a video of her and Haibon dancing together at Wango Tango to the Backstreet Boys' song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" with the caption, "Cringe away."

Thirteen Reasons Why cast members Devin Druid (Tyler), Justin Prentice (Bryce) and Timothy Granaderos (Monty) were also seen rocking out and singing along to the Backstreet Boys from the side stage.

The actors also introduced Ariana onstage. Her boyfriend Pete Davidson from SNL  said her performance was "f--king lit." The Thirteen Reasons Why stars were also spotted being swarmed by fans and took selfies with many of them.

Other presenters included Ruby RoseAshlee Simpson Ross and Evan RossAlessandra AmbrosioJames Marsden and Lance Bass, who introduced the Backstreet Boys as former 'N Sync singer Joey Fatone cheered him on from the side of the stage. Bass and partner Michael Turchin joined Fatone in watching the show.

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , JoJo Fletcher , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Breaking Down Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan's Very Public Breakup

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes Resurfaces on Twitter to Document Hairspray Reunion

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story, Murder House, Coven

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Debuts First Footage in New Teaser

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Take Baby True on Family Vacation

Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Wedding

Pricing Out Chiara Ferragni's Lavish Italian Wedding to Rapper Fedez

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Rehab: Here's What's Next in Her Health Journey

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

Why Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Reunited Post-Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.