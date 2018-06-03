Pete Davidson Gushes Over Ariana Grande's "F--king Lit" Wango Tango Performance

Pete Davidson appears to be absolutely smitten with new girlfriend Ariana Grande, while the two performers are making it a habit to show their support for each other's careers.

On Saturday, the SNL star and comedian posted on his Instagram Stories a screenshot of the pop star performing at iHeartRadio's KIIS FM 2018 Wango Tango event, which was livestreamed.

"Are you f--king kidding me!!!?? So f--king lit," Davidson wrote, including four heart eyes emojis.

It is unclear if he attended the Los Angeles concert in person. Davidson had opened for legendary comic Dave Chappelle at a gig in Atlantic City on Friday and Grande had gone along to support him.