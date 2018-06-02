Kat Von D Celebrates Marriage to Husband Leafar Seyer With Colorful Wedding

It's a nice day for a...red wedding!

Three months after their surprise marriage, pregnant Kat Von D and husband, Prayers singer Leafar Seyer, had a colorful wedding ceremony in front of friends and family on Saturday at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

On Saturday, Leafar, who is a musician and author credited with creating the Cholo goth genre of music, posted an Instagram photo of his blushing bride, who is expecting a son, with the caption, "In a couple hours I'll be walking down the aisle with the love of my life @thekatvond. EN VIDA Y EN MUERTE."

The former reality star is shown in a striking red dress and veil from designer Adolfo Sanchez. The dress featured a dramatic long veil

Similarly, the famous tattoo artist posted a sweet message following her wedding rehearsal on Friday, "Such a beautifully emotional day today. Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family. This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuously fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down."

She continued, "This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck. Red carnations are @prayers favourite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that i am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband. Lastly, thank you all for all the love and for understanding that starting tomorrow we will most likely be stepping away from our phones for a while to be as present as possible on such a beautiful day."

Other images from pre-wedding events showed cocktail tables decorated with red table cloths and skulls, all under red lighting. The nuptials were performed on a stage under a ceiling of red flowers. Kat later sang a song for her hubby. The wedding cake was obviously not your ordinary wedding cake--in fact it was in the shape of a castle, complete with moat and turrets.