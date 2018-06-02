Heathers Reboot Pulled Following Sante Fe High School Shooting

Three months after the Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) pushed back the premiere date of the Heathers reboot following the Parkland school shooting in February, the network has announces its pulled the show after the Sante Fe High School shooting in May. The show will not be aired on any Viacom platform.

Paramount Network president of development and production Keith Cox told The Hollywood Reporter, "We were going to air in March and hit pause and then had Santa Fe."

Last month, a 17-year-old shooter killed 10 people and injured 13 more in Texas.

"This was a very difficult decision. We had multiple meetings, and in the end, we didn’t feel comfortable right now airing the series and I’m not sure when there might be a time that we as a youthful brand at Viacom would feel comfortable," he told the publication. "This is a bold move and we stand behind it."

Meanwhile, Cox and company are trying to find a new home for the show, which is an updated version of the original 1988 film written by Daniel Waters and directed by Michael Lehmann.