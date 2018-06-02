EXCLUSIVE!

All the Details on Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Rendezvous in Paris

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 11:23 AM

Things appear to be heating up again between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd.

The 21-year-old model and 28-year-old singer broke up in 2016 after dating on and off for a year and months after their split, he went public with his romance with Selena Gomez. They broke up last fall and this past November, E! News learned Bella and the Weeknd were hanging out again. Last month, the two were spotted kissing at a 2018 Cannes Film Festival party and also attended a movie screening together

Bella and the Weeknd were recently photographed together in Paris. The two were seen walking together and sitting and chatting at a cafe. The Weeknd also bought a few wrapped roses for her.

"They arrived together on a private jet from London. They spent all day together strolling the streets of Paris," a source told E! News exclusively. "It was a great day for them and they walked all over [the] Pigalle [area]. They stopped at [the] A La Cloche D'or [restaurant] and Blueberry Cafe. They sat outside and had a long conversation. He was showing her things on his phone. She was totally at ease, kicking back with a glass of rosé and a cigarette. They left with their arms wrapped around each other laughing and enjoying the evening. He stopped on a street corner to buy her roses, which he carried around the city."

"Then they walked to Sardegna a Tavola for a romantic dinner," the source said. "They sat outside again and enjoyed each other's company. They were giggling and seemed so happy together. They had a car pick them up at the end of the night and take them back to their apartment hotel."

Photos

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

Bella and the Weeknd have not commented on their trip or the nature of their relationship.

"Abel and Bella never lost touch and always reconnect when they are in the same places," another source had told E! News last month. "Bella has always had strong feelings for Abel. He is definitely dating around, but him and Bella are always flirty and spend time together when they see each other. Especially when they are out partying."

Another insider had told E! News in April that Bella and The Weeknd were "secretly seeing each other" but were not official, adding that while she wants them to be exclusive, the singer has been "playing the field" and "openly dating" other women since he and Selena broke up.

