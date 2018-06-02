North West Gets a $750 Handbag From Alexander Wang for 5th Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 9:53 AM

North West, Kim Kardashian

One of North West's upcoming birthday presents could be worth more than your monthly rent.

Mom Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Friday a video of a $750 Alexander Wang marti micro leopard print shoulder bag that the designer had sent the child, who turns 5 in a couple of weeks.

"North, happy birthday! Every girl needs a lil sparkle. Hope you [heart emoji] it. Alex," a note read.

"Oh my God, North is the luckiest girl in the world," Kim said. "Who gets like this bag from Alexander Wang? I wanna steal it. Alex, thank you so much. I might steal this."

She also showcased another smaller clutch adorned with tiny crystals.

"Wait, look at this Wang bag that North got. I cannot even believe it," she said. "Love it."

Like her famous parents Kim and Kanye West, a fashion designer himself, North has rocked luxury designer duds for a while.

In 2014, when she was 1 year old, French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, sent her custom jackets that match her mother's.

In 2016, it was reported that North's wardrobe is worth about $1 million and contains items such as Hermès handbags, designer shoes and a jewel-encrusted Balmain dress.

