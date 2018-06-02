Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Get Married in Indonesia

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 9:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Brody Jenner is officially off the market.

Caitlyn Jenner's son wed his longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter on Saturday, E! News has confirmed.

The two wed on the exotic island of Nihi Sumba, a luxury island resort about 250 miles east of Bali, Indonesia, People reported. Brody's brother Brandon Jenner and their mom and Caitlyn's ex Linda Thompson attended the ceremony, the magazine said.

Brody and Kaitlynn got engaged in 2016 after dating for two years. He proposed to her during a trip to Nihi Sumba. They celebrated their engagement in Bali with his mother and friends 

"I couldn't be more in love with this woman and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," Brody said on Instagram at the time.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Earlier this week, Brody posted on Instagram photos of him, Kaitlynn and their wedding guests vacationing together in Bali.

Linda also posted photos.

In one pic, showing the couple, she wrote, "These two exuding only good vibes as they prepare for their #JennerIsland wedding with a spiritual cleanse at an ancient Hindu temple. @kaitlynn @brodyjenner #goodvibesonly."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brody Jenner , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Roseanne Barr, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Roseanne Barr Plans Move to Israel Before The Conners Premieres

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Spark Breakup Rumors On Instagram

Britney Spears, O2 Arena, London, Instagram

Britney Spears Booed After Mixing Up Two Cities in England

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Denies Rumors That She's Kiki From Drake's "In My Feelings"

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Shares How She Is Coping After Dennis Shields' Death

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Lala Kent Had a Very Vanderpump-Filled Engagement Celebration in Las Vegas

Nicki Minaj, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Nicki Minaj Flawlessly Dealt With a Wardrobe Malfunction During Her Concert

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.