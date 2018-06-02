Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Get Married in Indonesia

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 9:45 AM
Brody Jenner is officially off the market.
Caitlyn Jenner's son wed his longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter on Saturday, E! News has confirmed.
The two wed on the exotic island of Nihi Sumba, a luxury island resort about 250 miles east of Bali, Indonesia, People reported. Brody's brother Brandon Jenner and their mom and Caitlyn's ex Linda Thompson attended the ceremony, the magazine said.
Brody and Kaitlynn got engaged in 2016 after dating for two years. He proposed to her during a trip to Nihi Sumba. They celebrated their engagement in Bali with his mother and friends
"I couldn't be more in love with this woman and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," Brody said on Instagram at the time.
A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on
The soon to be newlyweds @kaitlynn & @brodyjenner taking a selfie...😜😍#JennerIsland #Bali #Seminyak
A post shared by Linda Thompson (@ltlindathompson) on
Earlier this week, Brody posted on Instagram photos of him, Kaitlynn and their wedding guests vacationing together in Bali.
Linda also posted photos. In one pic, showing the couple, she wrote, "These two exuding only good vibes as they prepare for their #JennerIsland wedding with a spiritual cleanse at an ancient Hindu temple. @kaitlynn @brodyjenner #goodvibesonly."
