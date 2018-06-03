Why Pose Is the Show We Need Right Now

Welcome to your TV happy place. With all the divisiveness going on in the world—and in the TV world in particular this week−there couldn't be a better time for the launch of FX's Pose.

I cried. Legit tears. Happy ones. While watching the first episode of this new series by Ryan Murphy, which premieres tonight on FX.

Want to feel like you can go out in the world and conquer anything? Or that, no matter where you came from, you can find a chosen family who will love you no matter what? Watch this show. Feel all the feels. And in the meantime, you can be a part of something that is bigger than a TV show: History, with the largest transgender cast and crew ever, and the realization for some viewers that transgender people are people. Real people. Who have hopes and dreams and fears and losses. And who, in this case, serve up some deeply compelling storylines, making Pose Murphy's most grounded, emotional and earnest series to date.