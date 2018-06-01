Everything We Know About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Relationship

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 7:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continue to fuel relationship rumors.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced stating that the "Jealous" singer and the Quantico actress are dating. The duo has been spending a lot of time together as of late, enjoying multiple dates over Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, May 25, Jonas and Chopra were spotted attending the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The following day, the duo attended a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game together. Videos posted to social media show the rumored couple walking to their seats at the sporting event.

Read

Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dating? All the Convincing Evidence

"They were both very happy and smiley and seemed to really be enjoying each other's company. They didn't show any PDA, just talking and laughing a lot," one onlooker at the game told E! News.

A photo of Jonas and Chopra spending time with Glen Powell, Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet also surfaced on social media over the holiday weekend.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock

Then on Thursday evening, Jonas and Chopra were spotted having a date night at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, where they cozied up on the garden patio and munched on guacamole, the Ceviche Verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese Wagyu Beef.

"Nick and Priyanka couldn't keep their hands off each other last night at dinner," a source tells E! News of the duo's date. "They were cuddling and enjoying each other's company at their table. At one point, they were even dancing together in their seats. It was really cute and they were definitely affectionate. They made it clear they were a couple."

Jonas and Chopra, who posed for photos on the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala, have yet to comment on the recent romance speculation.

 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel's Travel Photos From Europe Are the Definition of Vacation Envy

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Now Enjoying a Day in the Mountains

Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento

CNN Removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Episodes Featuring Asia Argento

Halsey, G-Eazy

Halsey and G-Eazy Enjoy Fun in the Sun Together 2 Days After Kissing Onstage

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone Reveals Why She "Can't Imagine" Her Life Without Ryan Gosling

Busy Philipps, Parody, Dancing, Lindsay Lohan, Instagram

Busy Philipps Copies Lindsay Lohan's Dance Moves in Parody Video

Cardi B, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Cardi B Shares Touching New Photo of Daughter Kulture

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.