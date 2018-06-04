Check Out the Star-Studded Lineup of 2018 CMT Music Awards Presenters

Amy Harris/Invision/AP
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 6:30 AM
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
The countdown to the 2018 CMT Music Awards is officially on!
Only two days remain until the biggest names in country music gather inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. to recognize the most unforgettable music videos and television performances from the past year.
The roster of presenters is seriously major with The Backstreet Boys, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Hoda Kotband Rascal Flatts slated to take the stage come Wednesday evening. Other presenters include radio host Bobby Bones, TV personality Cody Alan, NHRA racer Courtney Force, actor Garrett Hedlund, comedian Joel McHale, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, actress Kaitlin Doubleday, TV personality Katie Cook, singer Lauren Alaina, singer Leon Bridges, actress Lennon Stella, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, singer Luke Combs, actress Maisy Stella, hockey pro P.K. Subban and singer RaeLynn.
And if that's not enough to get you pumped for the CMT extravaganza, this small sampling of performers definitely will. Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line and so many more will rock out onstage.
Fans have until the end of the day today to vote for their favorite artists via CMT.com for categories including "Video of the Year," "Male Video of the Year," "Female Video of the Year," "Duo Video of the Year," "Group Video of the Year," "Breakthrough Video of the Year," "Collaborative Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year."
Check out the complete list of nominations here.
The 2018 CMT Music Awards broadcasts live on the CMT network Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m.
