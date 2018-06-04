Check Out the Star-Studded Lineup of 2018 CMT Music Awards Presenters

And if that's not enough to get you pumped for the CMT extravaganza, this small sampling of performers definitely will. Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line and so many more will rock out onstage.

Fans have until the end of the day today to vote for their favorite artists via CMT.com for categories including "Video of the Year," "Male Video of the Year," "Female Video of the Year," "Duo Video of the Year," "Group Video of the Year," "Breakthrough Video of the Year," "Collaborative Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year."

Check out the complete list of nominations here.