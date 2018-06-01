EXCLUSIVE!

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross' Daughter Jagger May Follow in Grandma Diana Ross' Musical Footsteps: "She's a Star!"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Showbiz runs in Jagger Ross' blood!

So it's no wonder proud parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are already envisioning a career in music for their toddler. While both Simpson and Ross are accomplished musical artists, it's living legend Diana Ross whom little Jagger takes after most!

"She's a little star already though," Ross gushes to E! News exclusively at the launch of their unisex Jagger Snow clothing line for Zadig & Voltaire. "It's crazy. She's a star."

"She's into her Ami [Diana Ross]," Simpson adds. "She wants the sparkles and the microphone!"

Although the young miss Jagger is currently obsessed with all things "tutus, princesses and ballet," the happy twosome are pretty confident that Jagger will pursue a music career.

Photos

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: Romance Rewind

"100%. 1000%," Evan notes. "I don't know if we have a choice in the matter."

With a grandmother like Diana Ross, how could Jagger not have a passion for the arts? Still, Ashlee isn't rushing to have her daughter sign a music contract anytime soon.

"Honestly who knows," Ashlee comments while laughing.

See Ashlee and Evan gush all about their budding superstar in the clip above!

Don't miss Ashlee and Evan's upcoming E! show premiering later this year!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashlee Simpson Ross , Evan Ross , Diana Ross , Family , Top Stories , Celeb Kids , Exclusives
Latest News
Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

Roseanne Spinoff Starring Sara Gilbert Reportedly in the Works at ABC

Descendants 3

Descendants 3 First Look: See Carlos, Evie, Jay and Mal's Makeovers

Queer Eye, AJ Brown

Queer Eye's AJ Brown and Drey Are Married

Amanda Stanton Blogs About Breast Augmentation

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Chris Hemsworth's Best Shirtless Moments Including a Few From His New Movie Bad Times at the El Royale

Ruined Classic Sitcoms

A TV Wasteland: When Beloved Stars' Bad Behavior Ruins Their Classic Comedies Forever

Justin Theroux, Emma Stone, Laura Harrier

How Hollywood Men Do Divorce: Inside Brad Pitt, Chris Pratt and Justin Theroux's Lives Post-Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.