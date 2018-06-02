Saturday Savings: Love Bella Hadid's Heart-Shaped Bodysuit for Half the Price

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 5:04 AM

ESC: Saturday Savings, Bella Hadid

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Falling in love with Bella Hadid's bodysuit just got easier.

During the Cannes Film Festival, the model demonstrated a look that's both easy to style and sophisticated. Elevating your typical white T-shirt and jeans, she stunned in a Fleur du Mal white bodysuit that features a heart-shaped neckline and collar—a very flattering cut—with high-rise boyfriend jeans, silver heels and a Dior bag.

The brilliance of this ensemble is the fit of the top and jeans. Opting for a bodysuit, rather than a T-shirt, keeps the look clean and slim, since she doesn't have to worrying about tucking in extra fabric. The heart-shaped neckline adds a feminine note to the casual style, while the collar adds class. The rise of the jeans hits just above the hips, framing her lower half, and its loose fit brings balance to the form-fitting top.

Photos

Get the Look: Bella Hadid's Gold Chain Necklace for Summer

It's an eye-catching look that you can wear any day of the week, and it's appropriate in most settings. All you need is a stunning bodysuit and your favorite pair of boyfriend fit jeans.

Have you fallen in love with her heart-shaped bodysuit? Shop the sales below!

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Fleur du Mal

Bella's exact top: Décolleté Bodysuit, Was $365, Now $169

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

T BY ALEXANDER WANG

Wrap-Effect Cotton-Poplin Bodysuit, Was $275, Now $193

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Opening Ceremony

Blouse Bodysuit, Was $165, Now $60

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Tuxe Bodywear

Solicitor Wrap-Effect Stretch-Knit Bodysuit, Was $170, Now $119

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Tobi

Alert White Bodysuit, Was $50, Now $25

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Boohoo

Emma Choker Neck Bodysuit, Was $22, Now $8

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Missguided

White Cut Out High Neck Lace Bodysuit, Was $34, Now $21

