Queer Eye's AJ Brown and Drey Are Married

AJ Brown has revealed that he and Andrey are married!

The couple, who appeared this season on Netflix's Queer Eye reboot, have officially tied the knot. AJ and Drey joined the Fab Five's Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness on the red carpet at the Netflix FYSee panel on Thursday, where they later announced the exciting marriage news.

"AJ just revealed he & Andrey are now MARRIED!!!" Netflix's See What's Next Twitter account shared on Thursday evening.

This wedding announcement comes just over three months after the couple's engagement was revealed to the world on social media.