Lady Gaga's New York City Fashion Marathon Is Her Best Yet: See All 17 Looks!

Walk, walk fashion baby! Lady Gaga is back to doing what she does best. 

Four months after the pop star cancelled the remaining dates of her Joanne World Tour due to "severe pain" caused by chronic health issues,  Gaga made a triumphant return to the streets of New York City this week with a seemingly endless parade of high-fashion looks. 

In just seven days, the 6-time Grammy winner rocked a whopping 17 different ensembles, which served everything from old Hollywood sophistication to rocker chick realness. The ultimate sign that Gaga is up to something? Her signature 10-inch Pleaser Beyond 1020 heels, an iconic  staple of the performer's wardrobe for years. 

Lady Gaga's style is always a reflection of her art, and her Little Monsters are convinced that their fearless leader is cooking up a potential followup to her fifth studio album, Joanne

The "Million Reasons" songstress has yet to confirm anything herself, but at least we'll have her Big Apple fashion marathon to hold us over until she does! Check out all of Gaga's latest ensembles below: 

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 31, 2018

Rain won't get her down! Lady Gaga is a whimsical dream in a sheer lace blouse and wide-leg trousers. 

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 31, 2018

She's still got a bit of Joanne left in her! 

Lady Gaga

MEGA

May 30, 2018

Couture queen! The pop star takes a classic tuxedo shirt to new heights with this yellow Viktor & Rolf design from their Spring 2018 collection. 

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 30, 2018

Lady Gaga sports a bold Zimmerman dress and cap. 

Lady Gaga

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

May 29, 2018

One word: Damn! The 32-year-old holds boyfriend Christian Carino's hand in a red leather dress by Giuseppe di Morabito. 

Lady Gaga

BACKGRID

May 29, 2018

Gaga's Dolce & Gabbana lace dress, headscarf and sunnies is screaming movie star. 

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 28, 2018

Is this the Matrix? The fashion maven switches things up in YCH and Les Specs. 

Lady Gaga

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

May 28, 2018

Woman on a mission! Gaga hits the streets in a Mola Walker pantsuit and a Fendi cross body bag. 

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 27, 2018

Rawr! The New York City native makes animal print cool again in a Gareth Pugh design. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Lady Gaga

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

May 27, 2018

A new era, indeed. The "Bad Romance" hitmaker looks divine in a Fendi ensemble and Mark Cross bag. 

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 26, 2018

There's something so effortless and youthful about Gaga's Giambattista Valli blouse paired with a Chanel skirt, glittery Rochas boots and another Delvaux purse.

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 26, 2018

Gaga steps out from another decade in a houndstooth print dress by Ralph & Russo. 

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 25, 2018

On the move! Gaga's Chanel LBD and Delvaux bag is the perfect outfit for a midday outing. 

Lady Gaga

BACKGRID

May 25, 2018

A massive vase of pink peonies brightens up her black and white Azzedine Alaïa frock and Delvaux handbag.

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 24, 2018

Gaga is giving us serious Carrie Bradshaw vibes in this stunning vintage dress by Valentino. 

Lady Gaga

ZapatA/MEGA

May 24, 2018

The performer is a vision in this bright red tulle number by Christian Siriano.  

Lady Gaga

Gotham/GC Images

May 24, 2018

Vintage vixen! The stunning A-lister wears Calvin Luo and a Commes des Garçon clutch in NYC. 

