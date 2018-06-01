Hayley Williams Reflects on Her Mental Health and Past Relationship: "I Shouldn't Have Ever Married My Ex"

Hayley Williams has her old laugh back.

Nearly a year after announcing her split from ex-husband Chad Gilbert, the Paramore songstress has penned an essay for Paper, in which she reflected on recent years through the lens of mental health.

While she was hesitant to say she was depressed, the Grammy Award winner described the summer of 2015 as a time where she felt like a little girl twirling in the street when suddenly a piano came crashing down on her.

As she described for Paper, she had newly moved, was engaged with a wedding approaching and anticipated slowing down, maybe becoming a mom and making more music.

"Everything was finally going to be perfect and I was going to live happily ever afte— Oh," she candidly wrote.