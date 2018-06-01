Chris Pine May Be the Best Dressed Man in Hollywood Right Now

James Devaney/GC Images
Chris Pine's style is on another level.
No matter where he is spotted—at the airport, walking down the street, on the red carpet—it's clear that the A Wrinkle in Time star makes very conscious decisions about his look. Even with help from stylists and sister duo Wendi and Nicole Ferreira, he has a fun-loving perspective and an eye that can transform overalls into a gentleman's wardrobe must-have.
Colorful suiting, "broveralls" (yes, it's a thing), experimental tailoring, sock-less footwear—the LA native is the inspiration every guys needs. Even if recreating his wardrobe seems out of reach (or your budget), scrolling through his recent looks may help you rethink menswear and inspire small tweaks to everyday looks that will standout.
Vacation Vibes
Man or woman, this comfortable and cool look is airport style goals.
Bros in Broveralls
Between the pinstripe overalls, straw hat and bright red Vans, it's hard to miss this airport outfit.
Keeping It Casual
The 37-year-old style star even looks good when he's just hanging out with the bros.
Utilitarian Inspiration
This actor is making us rethink workwear with caramel-toned overalls, high-rise sneakers and navy blue hat.
Dapper Pine
The Wonder Woman actor is suited for success in this tan look.
Prints and Pants
White jeans, graphic button-down shirt and Chelsea boots—the LA native takes inspiration from a few different places to create a standout look on the red carpet.
Ombre Fits
The actor incorporates three hues of maroon hues into one ensemble, going from light to dark.