Chris Pine May Be the Best Dressed Man in Hollywood Right Now

Chris Pine's style is on another level.

No matter where he is spotted—at the airport, walking down the street, on the red carpet—it's clear that the A Wrinkle in Time star makes very conscious decisions about his look. Even with help from stylists and sister duo Wendi and Nicole Ferreira, he has a fun-loving perspective and an eye that can transform overalls into a gentleman's wardrobe must-have.

Colorful suiting, "broveralls" (yes, it's a thing), experimental tailoring, sock-less footwear—the LA native is the inspiration every guys needs. Even if recreating his wardrobe seems out of reach (or your budget), scrolling through his recent looks may help you rethink menswear and inspire small tweaks to everyday looks that will standout.