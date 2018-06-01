Dove Cameron Hates How Instagram and Other Social Media Make Her Feel

Cameron said during her Instagram Stories spree that social media can, however, be a "really beautiful thing."

"I'm not, like, condemning social media," she said. "I think that there are loads of you know, examples of when it's been used for good and when it's brought people together and blah blah blah and I know all of that," she said. "But I don't think that that's- that's not exclusively what it is."

Cameron also acknowledged the irony behind her Instagram Story.

"And I supposed it's all about defining, 'cause like, why am I even making this video right now, if I'm talking about social media in this kind of light," she said. "And I guess it's all about kind of finding your way of positively using something that can be super insidious. But then, how do you keep the insidious thing at the door?"

"It's just like, way too much information," she said. "Humans are not meant to have that much information put into their brains. We're meant to have simpler means of communication, we're meant to think about simpler things. Happiness is a simple emotion. Anxiety is super real and it's because of how complicated we're making everything. But then it's weird, because in our society now, it's like, if you feel like participating at all and feeling connected to what's going on around you and the people around you, that means you stay connected on this kind of stuff."

Cameron likened social media connections to a "group depression."

"We're all depressed," she said.

Research conducted over the past couple of years suggest social media use is associated with increased depression and anxiety, although the cause and effect are unclear.

Cameron revealed in 2016 on Twitter that she has battled anxiety her whole life.

"I can't decide if I want to delete everything or if I want to just be like real and open and honest and live my life like this, because I don't know what's more important; for me to feel connected to everybody else or to myself," Cameron said in her Instagram Stories spree. "Can I do both? I can't decide if I can do it all or if I have to pick and choose. And I guess that's kind of like growing up. I can't decide if not being able to do it all is me being afraid of my own abilities or being honest."