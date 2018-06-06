Britney Spears Impersonator and Aspiring Alien Pow Wow About Plastic Surgery on Botched!

A Britney Spears impersonator and an alien come together to talk plastic surgery...what could go wrong?

Britney wannabe Bryan sits down with Botched alum Vinny in this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode. As Bryan is eager for Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif to transform his nose, he inquires all about the docs to his close friend.

As you may recall, Vinny sought Terry and Paul's help amid his quest to become the "perfect alien." Although the Botched doctors said they could reconstruct the nose to help Vinny breathe better, they refused to deform it!

"Me and Bryan have a lot in common. In terms of him being Britney and me being alien," Vinny comments in a confessional. "We're both striving for a different picture."