Southern Charm Cast Sounds Off on Ashley's "Disgusting" Blowup at Kathryn: "She Was Enjoying It"

In case you downed too many tequila shots (like Ashley did, apparently), some of what Ashley said included accusing Kathryn of not visiting her son Saint, 2, when he was in the hospital, attacking her parenting skills and claiming she spends more time with the kids. (Dennis lost custody in 2016 after failing a drug test.) Chrissy Teigen even called her tirade, "the meanest shit I've ever heard said on reality television."

Surprisingly, Kathryn, 24, was able to stay calm as Ashley went off on her, with the other cast members praising how she handled the situation.

"I like blacked the f—k out, disassociated, and was in like, shock, panic," she said. "Old Kathryn would have flipped the f—k out and gone ape-shit on her…but everyone saw that she was just trying to entertain. She was on display, she was enjoying it. And when I saw that, I was like hm, you don't deserve a response."