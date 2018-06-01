Gwen Stefani and Pink Reunite to Perform "Just a Girl"

The girl power was extra strong at Pink's concert in Los Angeles on Thursday as she made scores of fans' '90s music dreams come true.

The pop star has been performing a cover of No Doubt's 1995 hit "Just a Girl" during her Beautiful Trauma tour, which began in March. On Thursday, she brought out a special guest onstage at Staples Center to sing the song with her: the original singer, Gwen Stefani. The two had also performed the song at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

"I have a question for ya'll. How much do you love Gwen Stefani?" Pink asked at Thursday's show, before the latter star appeared onstage, drawing extra cheers.

The two later shared a hug onstage. Staples Center and several fans posted on social media videos of the epic collaboration.

Gwen Stefani, Pink

E!

Photos

Gwen Stefani's Best Looks

Gwen Stefani, Pink

E!

Gwen Stefani, Pink

E!

"Y'all don't even understand how much love I have for this chick, this rocker, this mama, this entrepreneur, this total OG badass that is @gwenstefani," Pink wrote on Instagram. "There really aren't any comparisons as far as I'm concerned. Tonight was fun. Thanks friend @gwenstefani."

Stefani shared a couple of videos from Pink's concert on her Instagram Stories feed.

"Thank you Pink for having me," she said. "I love you. That was awesome."

