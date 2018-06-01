Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Blogs About Breast Augmentation and Shares Photos

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton is opening up about her recent major mommy makeover: Her breast augmentation, aka a "boob job."

The 28-year-old reality star, who has two children from a past marriage, had confirmed her surgery on Instagram earlier this year after stirring fan speculation. She wrote more about her experience on her blog on Thursday and provided before and after photos. She said she was a B-cup before the operation and opted to get 250cc soft touch silicone implants, going up a cup size.

"Before I was pregnant, I had full Bs," she wrote. "Once I had Kins & Char and breastfed them both for a year, they were basically...gone. Any mamas out there relate to this?"

"Amanda made a great candidate for breast augmentation surgery," said Stanton's plastic surgeon, Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip. "She had two children which left her with deflation of her natural breast tissue. She maintained her weight throughout her pregnancies so there was no need for a formal breast lift. Her goals were reasonable, desiring a natural elegant look that would be proportional to her body."