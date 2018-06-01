Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Blogs About Breast Augmentation and Shares Photos

amandastantonblog.com
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 7:48 AM
The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton is opening up about her recent major mommy makeover: Her breast augmentation, aka a "boob job."
The 28-year-old reality star, who has two children from a past marriage, had confirmed her surgery on Instagram earlier this year after stirring fan speculation. She wrote more about her experience on her blog on Thursday and provided before and after photos. She said she was a B-cup before the operation and opted to get 250cc soft touch silicone implants, going up a cup size.
"Before I was pregnant, I had full Bs," she wrote. "Once I had Kins & Char and breastfed them both for a year, they were basically...gone. Any mamas out there relate to this?"
"Amanda made a great candidate for breast augmentation surgery," said Stanton's plastic surgeon, Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip. "She had two children which left her with deflation of her natural breast tissue. She maintained her weight throughout her pregnancies so there was no need for a formal breast lift. Her goals were reasonable, desiring a natural elegant look that would be proportional to her body."
Stanton also talked about her recovery from the procedure, which was gone under general anesthetic. She said she felt the most sore a day after the surgery and that the pain lessened from there. She said that eight days after the procedure, she flew to Italy for a pre-planned work trip and was "super careful" not to do any heavy lifting.
Stanton also told her fans that if they are thinking in getting a breast augmentation, she recommends "taking a LOT of time to do your research and really making sure that the decision is for yourself and no one else."
"My body or any physical part of me is not something that I am or was super insecure about," Stanton blogged. "I have my days (just like everybody else) where I nitpick at my face (sometimes I really hate my nose) or where I feel bloated or just...blah. It's really, really important for me to share that I thought about this for YEARS."
"I love the way that God made me," she said. "And I also realize the responsibility I have as 'public figure' with young girls following me. I don't want anyone to think they have to change their body to look BETTER. It's not about that, truly. But I did make this decision for myself, for my own body. When the time comes where I have to talk to my girls about this in the future, I will always tell them they are beautiful in every single way, but will also be mindful about being real with them and why I chose to do what I did."
