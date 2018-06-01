Kobe Bryant and More NBA Players Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 5:15 AM
Just after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! presented a special edition of "Mean Tweets" Thursday night. The players are accustomed to dealing with trash talk on the basketball court, but it's nothing compared to what strangers have said about them on Twitter.
Watch the video to see how Charles Barkley, Kobe Bryant, Jimmy Butler, Andre Drummond, DeAaron Fox, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, Tracy McGrady, Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, Glenn Robinson, Jalen Rose, Ben Simmons and Stephen A. Smith react to the "Mean Tweets."
The responses vary, with some of the athletes and broadcasters laughing, while others fire back. Spoiler alert: You'll want to see one of the players sing a bit of Seal's "Kiss From a Rose."
Hot tip for JR Smith: After last night's major mistake, you might want to stay off Twitter.
Be sure to check out more "Mean Tweets" from past episodes:
YouTube
"I feel like Remy Ma physically fights her beats. Like she can't rap on beat to save her life."
YouTube
"Tyler the Creator has a small penis with no real talent whatsoever."
YouTube
"Lil Yachty's hair looks like liquorice and his teeth look like f--king M&M's he looks like a complete f--king moron."
Article continues below
YouTube
"I wish I could make sh--ty music like Rae Sremmurd and make millions of dollars for it."
YouTube
"Imagine a pile of s--t, but then that pile of s--t takes a s--t. That's what Trippie Redd looks like."
YouTube
"Just when you think maybe the world is gonna be ok, Big Sean comes out with a new piece of s--t song."
Article continues below
YouTube
"Wow isn't A$AP Rocky a load of hype bulls--t...yawn, next."
YouTube
"Yo dj khaled focus on getting your own fat a-- in shape guy, you can't inspire people to be great when you haven't seen your d--k in years."
YouTube
"I just farted and it smells like @Wale entire discography."
Article continues below
YouTube
"Awkwafina has the voice of a 58 year old divorce attorney."
YouTube
"Lil Wayne is what happens when you pour four loko on a gremlin."
YouTube
"You're either a lesbian, a toddler, ex-con or Pusha-T if you still rockin braids this year."
Article continues below
YouTube
"Anderson paak looks like he f--ks his cousin tbh."
YouTube
"50 Cent is a moron and needs to be kicked in the BALLSACK."
YouTube
"Hey, what happened to T-Pain? There's still a massive market for sh--ty music."
Article continues below
YouTube
"Now that @TheRealEve is all postracial and tryna raise colorblind babies...does she still have those pawprints on her ti**ies tho?"
YouTube
"Ty Dolla $ign looks like the crab from Moana."
YouTube
"Logic is the worst rapper of all time, Paula Dean can rap better."
Article continues below
YouTube
"Yo Gotti forehead so big all his songs count as a duet."
YouTube
"Jalen Rose looks like he has Lego hair."
YouTube
"Tracy McGrady looks like a grown ass Steve Urkel w/ Biggie Small's eyes #NBA"
Article continues below
YouTube
"Draymond Green's jump shot is ALMOST as ugly as his face... Almost."
YouTube
"Ben Simmons might have the most boring voice I've ever heard."
YouTube
"I f--king hate glenn robinson man what a bitch"
Article continues below
YouTube
"Jimmy Butler has my most hated player in the league award. Ugly ********. What the **** is that on his head? He look dirty as ****."
YouTube
"DeAaron fox look like a auntie in the face"
YouTube
"Stevie Wonder shoots free throws like Andre Drummond"
Article continues below
YouTube
"Stephen A. Smith is what happens when a human tries to be a Caps lock button."
YouTube
"@Rachel_Nichols can you stop screaming into your microphone! I've never seen someone so annoying on television in my life and I'm old enough to have watched the #nanny"
YouTube
"Scottie Pippen has the face of a man that's been through some s--t."
Article continues below
YouTube
"I need someone to blame so I'll go with old faithful. This is all Kevin Love's fault"
YouTube
"Charles Barkley has pancake t-tties"
YouTube
"Kobe looks like he crys to can I get a kiss from a rose by seal"
Article continues below
YouTube
"Tom Hiddleston is so f--king ugly why is no one acknowledging this"
YouTube
"I don't really understand how Anthony Mackie got this far looking like a bug with buck teeth, but here we are....."
YouTube
"scarlett johansson has the emotional range of a f--king celery i hate white people"
Article continues below
YouTube
"why do so many people have a crush on sebastian stan he looks like a potato"
YouTube
"Winston Duke broad as hell up top with crackhead legs."
YouTube
"@ajoy34 Elizabeth Olsen has weird f--king thumbs"
Article continues below
YouTube
"Don Cheadle look like a mix between a beetle, a muskrat, and a roach"
YouTube
"Follow this page if you hate dave bautista hes ugly ....an comlete joke non talented and sucks"
YouTube
"Benedict Cumberbatch always looks like he's had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp."
Article continues below
YouTube
"i bet tom holland is one of those whities who clap when the plane lands"
YouTube
"also while i'm comparing old men to reptiles, ever notice that samuel l jackson looks like a snapping turtle?"
YouTube
"If a girl wants to f--k Paul Rudd, chances are she'll f--k you too #paulruddisunf--kable"
Article continues below
YouTube
"karen gillan, once again, allow me to ask you who the f--k you think you are?"
YouTube
"Paul Bettany - what a c--t."
YouTube
"Okay, how did the coolest blackest dude in the galaxy end up with some whitebread-ass name like 'Chadwick'?..."
Article continues below
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?