Kobe Bryant and More NBA Players Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Just after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! presented a special edition of "Mean Tweets" Thursday night. The players are accustomed to dealing with trash talk on the basketball court, but it's nothing compared to what strangers have said about them on Twitter.

Watch the video to see how Charles Barkley, Kobe Bryant, Jimmy Butler, Andre Drummond, DeAaron Fox, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, Tracy McGrady, Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, Glenn Robinson, Jalen Rose, Ben Simmons and Stephen A. Smith react to the "Mean Tweets."

The responses vary, with some of the athletes and broadcasters laughing, while others fire back. Spoiler alert: You'll want to see one of the players sing a bit of Seal's "Kiss From a Rose."

Hot tip for JR Smith: After last night's major mistake, you might want to stay off Twitter.

Article continues below

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.