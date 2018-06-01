Kobe Bryant and More NBA Players Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 5:15 AM
Just after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! presented a special edition of "Mean Tweets" Thursday night. The players are accustomed to dealing with trash talk on the basketball court, but it's nothing compared to what strangers have said about them on Twitter.
Watch the video to see how Charles Barkley, Kobe Bryant, Jimmy Butler, Andre Drummond, DeAaron Fox, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, Tracy McGrady, Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, Glenn Robinson, Jalen Rose, Ben Simmons and Stephen A. Smith react to the "Mean Tweets."
The responses vary, with some of the athletes and broadcasters laughing, while others fire back. Spoiler alert: You'll want to see one of the players sing a bit of Seal's "Kiss From a Rose."
Hot tip for JR Smith: After last night's major mistake, you might want to stay off Twitter.
Be sure to check out more "Mean Tweets" from past episodes:
"Jalen Rose looks like he has Lego hair."
"Tracy McGrady looks like a grown ass Steve Urkel w/ Biggie Small's eyes #NBA"
"Draymond Green's jump shot is ALMOST as ugly as his face... Almost."
"Ben Simmons might have the most boring voice I've ever heard."
"I f--king hate glenn robinson man what a bitch"
"Jimmy Butler has my most hated player in the league award. Ugly ********. What the **** is that on his head? He look dirty as ****."
"DeAaron fox look like a auntie in the face"
"Stevie Wonder shoots free throws like Andre Drummond"
"Stephen A. Smith is what happens when a human tries to be a Caps lock button."
"@Rachel_Nichols can you stop screaming into your microphone! I've never seen someone so annoying on television in my life and I'm old enough to have watched the #nanny"
"Scottie Pippen has the face of a man that's been through some s--t."
"I need someone to blame so I'll go with old faithful. This is all Kevin Love's fault"
"Charles Barkley has pancake t-tties"
"Kobe looks like he crys to can I get a kiss from a rose by seal"
"Tom Hiddleston is so f--king ugly why is no one acknowledging this"
"I don't really understand how Anthony Mackie got this far looking like a bug with buck teeth, but here we are....."
"scarlett johansson has the emotional range of a f--king celery i hate white people"
"why do so many people have a crush on sebastian stan he looks like a potato"
"Winston Duke broad as hell up top with crackhead legs."
"@ajoy34 Elizabeth Olsen has weird f--king thumbs"
"Don Cheadle look like a mix between a beetle, a muskrat, and a roach"
"Follow this page if you hate dave bautista hes ugly ....an comlete joke non talented and sucks"
"Benedict Cumberbatch always looks like he's had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp."
"i bet tom holland is one of those whities who clap when the plane lands"
"also while i'm comparing old men to reptiles, ever notice that samuel l jackson looks like a snapping turtle?"
"If a girl wants to f--k Paul Rudd, chances are she'll f--k you too #paulruddisunf--kable"
"karen gillan, once again, allow me to ask you who the f--k you think you are?"
"Paul Bettany - what a c--t."
"Okay, how did the coolest blackest dude in the galaxy end up with some whitebread-ass name like 'Chadwick'?..."
"If I said it once, I said it 600 times. Chris Pratt is still a p---y."
"perhaps Chris Evans is in truth a great actor but he plays Captain America like he's a big dumb hunk of s--t"
"nick jonas was cute back when he was in the Jonas brothers and now he looks like a ferrit"
"Usher seems like he'll stop in the dead ass middle of sex because he got chilly."
"Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkingly walk into a Denny's and ruin everyone's evening"
"Watching Alice Cooper and all I can think is that he looks like a ball sack with face paint on!"
"the lumineers are the musical equivalent to a triple venti half sweet iced caramel machiato, f--k them and this"
"Common is the Pottery Barn of rappers."
"Lik honestly saying blink-182 is ur favorite band is lik saying I'm okay living with herps"
"used anti frizz shampoo on my pubes and no my penis looks like steve aoki..."
"'Waterfalls' by TLC has to be the worst song about waterfalls, ever."
"Fall Out Boy is the Comic Sans MS of music. They are both entirely overused."
"Zendaya skinny af! Damn. Looking like a whole spaghetti"
"I'd rather be homeless and watch 2 cats bang in an alley than go to a ludacris concert #true"
"Adam Levine is if a flaccid penis could kinda sing."
"Niall Horan is ugly goodnight everyone"
"erykah badu tits look like d--ks"
"lol meghan trainor looks like that girl my parents would force me to listen to if i were white"
"If you're a guy and you listen to depeche mode reach into your vagina and pull your balls back don"
