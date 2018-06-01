Kobe Bryant and More NBA Players Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 5:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Just after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! presented a special edition of "Mean Tweets" Thursday night. The players are accustomed to dealing with trash talk on the basketball court, but it's nothing compared to what strangers have said about them on Twitter.

Watch the video to see how Charles Barkley, Kobe Bryant, Jimmy Butler, Andre Drummond, DeAaron Fox, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, Tracy McGrady, Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, Glenn Robinson, Jalen Rose, Ben Simmons and Stephen A. Smith react to the "Mean Tweets."

The responses vary, with some of the athletes and broadcasters laughing, while others fire back. Spoiler alert: You'll want to see one of the players sing a bit of Seal's "Kiss From a Rose."

Hot tip for JR Smith: After last night's major mistake, you might want to stay off Twitter.

Be sure to check out more "Mean Tweets" from past episodes:

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jalen Rose

"Jalen Rose looks like he has Lego hair."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Tracy McGrady

"Tracy McGrady looks like a grown ass Steve Urkel w/ Biggie Small's eyes #NBA"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Draymond Green

"Draymond Green's jump shot is ALMOST as ugly as his face... Almost."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Ben Simmons

"Ben Simmons might have the most boring voice I've ever heard."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Glenn Robinson

"I f--king hate glenn robinson man what a bitch"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jimmy Butler

"Jimmy Butler has my most hated player in the league award. Ugly ********. What the **** is that on his head? He look dirty as ****."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

DeAaron Fox

"DeAaron fox look like a auntie in the face"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Andre Drummond

"Stevie Wonder shoots free throws like Andre Drummond"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Stephen A. Smith

"Stephen A. Smith is what happens when a human tries to be a Caps lock button."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Rachel Nichols

"@Rachel_Nichols can you stop screaming into your microphone! I've never seen someone so annoying on television in my life and I'm old enough to have watched the #nanny"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Scottie Pippen

"Scottie Pippen has the face of a man that's been through some s--t."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Kevin Love

"I need someone to blame so I'll go with old faithful. This is all Kevin Love's fault"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Charles Barkley

"Charles Barkley has pancake t-tties"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Kobe Bryant

"Kobe looks like he crys to can I get a kiss from a rose by seal"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Tom Hiddleston

"Tom Hiddleston is so f--king ugly why is no one acknowledging this"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Anthony Mackie

"I don't really understand how Anthony Mackie got this far looking like a bug with buck teeth, but here we are....."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Scarlett Johansson

"scarlett johansson has the emotional range of a f--king celery  i hate white people"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Sebastian Stan

"why do so many people have a crush on sebastian stan he looks like a potato"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Winston Duke

"Winston Duke broad as hell up top with crackhead legs."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Elizabeth Olsen

"@ajoy34 Elizabeth Olsen has weird f--king thumbs"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Don Cheadle

"Don Cheadle look like a mix between a beetle, a muskrat, and a roach"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Dave Bautista

"Follow this page if you hate dave bautista hes ugly ....an comlete joke non talented and sucks"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Benedict Cumberbatch

"Benedict Cumberbatch always looks like he's had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Tom Holland

"i bet tom holland is one of those whities who clap when the plane lands"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Samuel L. Jackson

"also while i'm comparing old men to reptiles, ever notice that samuel l jackson looks like a snapping turtle?"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Paul Rudd

"If a girl wants to f--k Paul Rudd, chances are she'll f--k you too #paulruddisunf--kable"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Karen Gillan

"karen gillan, once again, allow me to ask you who the f--k you think you are?"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Paul Bettany

"Paul Bettany - what a c--t."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Chadwick Boseman

"Okay, how did the coolest blackest dude in the galaxy end up with some whitebread-ass name like 'Chadwick'?..."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Chris Pratt

"If I said it once, I said it 600 times. Chris Pratt is still a p---y."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Chris Evans

"perhaps Chris Evans is in truth a great actor but he plays Captain America like he's a big dumb hunk of s--t"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

ABC

Nick Jonas

"nick jonas was cute back when he was in the Jonas brothers and now he looks like a ferrit"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Usher

"Usher seems like he'll stop in the dead ass middle of sex because he got chilly."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

ABC

Pink

"Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkingly walk into a Denny's and ruin everyone's evening"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Alice Cooper

"Watching Alice Cooper and all I can think is that he looks like a ball sack with face paint on!"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

The Lumineers

"the lumineers are the musical equivalent to a triple venti half sweet iced caramel machiato, f--k them and this"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Common

"Common is the Pottery Barn of rappers."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Blink-182

"Lik honestly saying blink-182 is ur favorite band is lik saying I'm okay living with herps"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Steve Aoki

"used anti frizz shampoo on my pubes and no my penis looks like steve aoki..."

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

TLC

"'Waterfalls' by TLC has to be the worst song about waterfalls, ever."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

ABC

Fall Out Boy

"Fall Out Boy is the Comic Sans MS of music. They are both entirely overused."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Zendaya

"Zendaya skinny af! Damn. Looking like a whole spaghetti"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Ludacris

"I'd rather be homeless and watch 2 cats bang in an alley than go to a ludacris concert #true"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Adam Levine

"Adam Levine is if a flaccid penis could kinda sing."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Niall Horan

"Niall Horan is ugly goodnight everyone"

Article continues below

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Erykah Badu

"erykah badu tits look like d--ks"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Meghan Trainor

"lol meghan trainor looks like that girl my parents would force me to listen to if i were white"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Depeche Mode

"If you're a guy and you listen to depeche mode reach into your vagina and pull your balls back don"

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kobe Bryant , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Basketball , Twitter , LOL , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee Further Addresses Ivanka Trump Controversy

ESC: Best Dressed, Keri Russell

Keri Russell Makes a T-Shirt Red Carpet Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi Reveals Weird Guilty Pleasures, Drugstore Beauty and More

John Mayer, Andy Cohen

Inside John Mayer's Unlikely Hollywood Friendship With Andy Cohen

ESC: Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen

The Anatomy of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Signature Style

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell

Laughs, Therapy and "Lady Lincoln": Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Subtly Epic Love Story

Kanye West, Coachella 2011

Hollywood Flocks to Wyoming for Kanye West's Secret Album Listening Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com