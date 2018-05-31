Chicago Fire Star DuShon Monique Brown's Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 31, 2018 6:22 PM

Dushon Brown

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Two months after Dushon Monique Brown's sudden passing, her cause of death is now known. 

The Chicago Fire actress died from sepsis of an unknown etiology, which is as an infection of the blood of unknown origin, the Cook County Medical Examiner confirms to E! News. Other contributing factors included obesity and high blood pressure. 

According to Health Line, "Sepsis develops when the chemicals the immune system releases into the bloodstream to fight an infection cause inflammation throughout the entire body instead." 

Brown, who starred as Connie on the NBC series since 2012, died at the age of 49 on March 23 in Illinois. According to TMZ, Brown sought medical treatment for chest pains a few days prior to her death.

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Executive producer Dick Wolf shared in a statement to E! News at the time, "The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own. Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon's family and we will all miss her."

Robert Schroeder, DuShon's manager, also paid tribute to the fallen star.

"We are very sad to announce the untimely death of beloved Chicago actress DuShon Monique Brown. DuShon, most affectionately known to many as Connie on NBC's Chicago Fire, died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes. We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul. DuShon was a film, television, commercial and voice-over actress who also graced the stages of many Chicago theaters. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected."

Dushon is survived by her daughter. 

