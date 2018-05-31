Chicago Fire Star DuShon Monique Brown's Cause of Death Revealed

Two months after Dushon Monique Brown's sudden passing, her cause of death is now known.

The Chicago Fire actress died from sepsis of an unknown etiology, which is as an infection of the blood of unknown origin, the Cook County Medical Examiner confirms to E! News. Other contributing factors included obesity and high blood pressure.

According to Health Line, "Sepsis develops when the chemicals the immune system releases into the bloodstream to fight an infection cause inflammation throughout the entire body instead."

Brown, who starred as Connie on the NBC series since 2012, died at the age of 49 on March 23 in Illinois. According to TMZ, Brown sought medical treatment for chest pains a few days prior to her death.