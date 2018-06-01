Laughs, Therapy and "Lady Lincoln": Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Subtly Epic Love Story

Separately, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard seem like a couple of cool people, the type of celebrities you would totally want to hang out with, should that opportunity somehow arise.

Together, however, they're a force to be reckoned with when it comes to self-awareness, mutual support and being emotionally tuned into each other. They also find each other hilarious. Most of the time.

"See how he hesitated? Not as much," Bell pointed out on The View last year when Shepard was asked if his wife kept him laughing all day. "I have a real commitment to the truth!" Shepard exclaimed. "Not all day. You're not Jim Carrey."

If they're saving their best material for the cameras, then we thank them wholeheartedly, but we're pretty convinced by now that they're kinda like this as much as is humanly possible while also taking care of two young children.