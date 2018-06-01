The Anatomy of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Signature Style

Love or hate it, the Olsen twins have discernible style.

Mary-Kate and Ashley's fashion perspectives have evolved through the years, transitioning from Michelle Tanner-approved kiddie clothes, to tween dominance over the Limited Too market, to what we know now: oversized draping the Internet has coined bag-lady chic. At every stage, the constant threads—whether wholesome, trendy or shapeless—is distinguishable, helping to further promote their brand…even if these particular fashions are not exactly what they are selling.

The child-stars-turned-moguls have said their personal style has no influence over their award-winning designs for luxury label The Row and its more affordable counterpart Elizabeth & James. "We design for our customers and try to balance being ahead of trends while maintaining an everyday casual attitude," Mary-Kate told British Vogue in a 2015 interview. It may be this compartmentalized sensibility that has the sisterly duo nominated (again) for CFDA Awards in both categories of Womenswear and Accessories Designer of the Year.