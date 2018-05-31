Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in London

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's love story continues!

One of Hollywood's most private couples stepped out for a rare public outing earlier this week in London.

The "Delicate" singer and her boyfriend savored a quick lunch at The Flash, which is described as a tradition pub.

"The pub is one of Joe's favorite places and a place he loves to go," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were dropped off by a driver and Joe held the door for Taylor."

We're told the couple ordered traditional fish and chips along with a pint of London Pride beer. They stayed inside for about 45 minutes and chose a more private area of the restaurant.