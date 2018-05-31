Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in London

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 31, 2018 5:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, EMBARGO ON UNTIL 4 PM PST

Backgrid

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's love story continues!

One of Hollywood's most private couples stepped out for a rare public outing earlier this week in London.

The "Delicate" singer and her boyfriend savored a quick lunch at The Flash, which is described as a tradition pub.

"The pub is one of Joe's favorite places and a place he loves to go," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were dropped off by a driver and Joe held the door for Taylor."

We're told the couple ordered traditional fish and chips along with a pint of London Pride beer. They stayed inside for about 45 minutes and chose a more private area of the restaurant.

Photos

Taylor Swift: Reputation Tour

"She looked great and very relaxed," our eyewitness added. "Their driver picked them up and they quietly exited out a side door. Joe held the door for Taylor again and saw her get into the waiting car."

While this relationship has been growing for almost a year, fans of the couple know that Taylor and Joe try their best to keep their romance private.

At the same time, some bonds are too gorgeous to hide. Back in December, Joe supported his leading lady as she performed at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York City. They were also photographed holding hands during a casual outing in Malibu this past spring.

"They're clearly serious," a source previously shared of the pair. "Taylor's met all of Joe's family…His brothers all seem to be fans of them together as they've hung out with Taylor and Joe on several occasions."

Relationships aside, both Taylor and Joe also have busy schedules as they continue working on their successful careers.

Joe recently made his Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut where he attended the Trophée Chopard Ceremony. He would later accept the Chopard Trophy that aims to highlight the up and coming generation of the international film industry who are ready to shine on the silver screen.

As for Taylor, she continues her successful reputation stadium tour that has already included surprise guests Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes and Troye Sivan.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Joe Alwyn , London , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Instagram, Anniversary

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Celebrate 4th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes to Each Other

Michelle Obama, George W. Bush

George W. Bush Passing Michelle Obama Candy at John McCain's Funeral Is the Internet's New Favorite Moment

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kristen Bell Posts Emotional Tribute to Dax Shepard on His Sobriety Birthday

Rick McVey, Lara Spencer

Good Morning America Co-Host Lara Spencer Gets Married

ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Empowering Message About Confidence on Her Birthday

Offset, Cardi B

Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

Bono, U2

Bono Loses His Voice During U2 Concert in Berlin and Ends Show Early

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.