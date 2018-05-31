Did Princess Diana Start the Cycling Shorts Trend Kim Kardashian Loves?

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 31, 2018 3:35 PM

Did Kim Kardashian take a style note from Princess Diana's book?

Before It Girls like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid were born and Keeping Up With the Kardashians was on air, athleisure was making its way to the forefront of off-duty style, thanks to British royalty. Princess Diana was spotted on a number of occasions wearing athletic wear while out and about, mainly sporting oversized sweatshirts, cycling shorts and sneakers. 

Looks familiar, right? Although the photo of the royal wearing a Virgin Atlantic crewneck sweater, white bike shorts and dad sneakers (a recent term for the '80s style) was taken in 1995, this ensemble is back in the limelight and growing as athleisure and trends from the '80s and '90s continue to dominate street style.

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Style Comparison

Now, you can spot Princess Diana's much-loved cycling shorts on celebs like the Kardashian sisters and supermodels, as well as the runway where Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh and Fenty designer Rihanna have added the style to their respective collections. 

Do you love it or hate it? Check out how Hollywood's stars are interpreting the trend below!

ESC: Kim Kardashian

BAHE / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may not have invented the cycling shorts trend, but she's partially responsible for bringing the trend back into style. Most frequently, she wears them with crop tops and oversized jackets, as seen above.

ESC: Teyana Taylor

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Teyana Taylor

The Teyana & Iman star and celebrity dancer demonstrates the appeal of the form-fitting look on a toned physique.

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Oh la la! The supermodel elevates the athleisure style, adding slingback heels, a black and white jacket and a buret.

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Clint Brewer / Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian

The wellness guru settles for an oversized T-shirt, cycling shorts, boots and a Louis Vuitton backpack.

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner

The youngest Kardashian keeps it simple with a black crop top and sneakers.

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

SAV/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin

This model is keeping her casual look sporty with a turtleneck sweater, large hoops and white sneakers.

ESC: Dare to Weaar, Khloe Kardashian

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian

The new mom takes her athleisure to an event, wearing it with an oversized blazer and fishnet tights.

RELATED ARTICLE: Serena Williams' Clothing Line Isn't Just Athleisure, It's Empowering

RELATED ARTICLE: Halle Berry Debuts the Surprising Jacket You Didn't Know You Needed

