Chadwick Boseman Explains the Importance of Black Panther's International Success

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 31, 2018 2:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chadwick Boseman, Esquire Summer Issue 2018

Melodie McDaniel

When Black Panther released to theaters in February, it turned the box office on its head. 

As the second highest-grossing film of 2018, the third highest-grossing film ever in the United States and the ninth highest-grossing film of all time, the Marvel movie was an undeniable masterpiece.

But, it's overseas success in particular was a significant indication to lead star Chadwick Boseman that the tides could be turning high up in Hollywood. "As we premiered the movie in Korea, in London, after the L. A. premiere, we started to see how the world was going to receive it," the actor explained to Esquire. "We knew that a lot of black people were excited about the movie. But I think when we started to see the response overseas, that's when I started to go, 'Oh, wow, this is a big deal.'"

It raked in $169,363,580 outside of the United States and Canada in its opening weekend and $646,221,327 overseas in its entire release, contributing to a grand $1,345,059,695 total gross worldwide—making it the fourth highest-grossing Marvel film ever. Simultaneously, it shone a bright light on movie studios' biased and inaccurate thinking. 

"Studios will very often tell you that movies with a black lead are not going to work overseas," Boseman continued to the magazine. "So I think that was the thing for me—this means something everywhere in the world. I know at that point it could actually change how studios respond to our movies. You can no longer say definitively, 'Black movies don't work [outside of the U. S].'"

Photos

Black Panther's Hollywood Premiere

Chadwick Boseman, Esquire Summer Issue 2018

Melodie McDaniel

Still, as Boseman said, "I think there's more work to be done....There have been clear examples of movie stars that are not given the same respect of even marketing a movie internationally. If you see an international poster, very often, even though the movie will have a black star leading the movie, they won't have that movie star featured prominently on the poster. That is because of that belief of 'We can't sell this movie [internationally] if we put that person in front.' I've had arguments with people about that."

The actor noted that had been "attempted" with him. "I don't need to say. This is not a moment where I went, 'Ha ha, I told you so.," he told Esquire with a laugh. "I don't need to say that, because they know what they did." 

However, the experience is a behind-the-scenes confirmation that there is still much to overcome. 

"People don't know the kinds of battles you have to go through when you're in that position [as a black movie star]. So if I'm saying I've gone through those battles, I can only imagine the battles that people before me have gone through," he said. 

"Will Black Panther change this?...I can't say that. It's up to us to claim that thing, and it's up to the other side to recognize the truth in what just happened. As long as the work is of quality, there should be no reason something shouldn't sell."

The Summer issue of Esquire hits newsstands on June 5.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Black Panther , Chadwick Boseman , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kristen Bell Posts Emotional Tribute to Dax Shepard on His Sobriety Birthday

Rick McVey, Lara Spencer

Good Morning America Co-Host Lara Spencer Gets Married

ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Empowering Message About Confidence on Her Birthday

Offset, Cardi B

Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

Bono, U2

Bono Loses His Voice During U2 Concert in Berlin and Ends Show Early

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Shares Throwback Video Before Giving Birth to Alexis Olympia One Year Ago

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Liam Hemsworth Can't Stop Pranking Miley Cyrus: Watch His Best Pranks

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.