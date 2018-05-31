See Chip and Joanna Gaines' 15th Wedding Anniversary Tributes to Each Other

15 years of marriage never looked so sweet!

HGTV power couple and expectant parents Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines took to social media on Thursday to celebrate their many years of wedded bliss, and yes it's as adorable as you'd expect.

"It's been a good fifteen years @chipgaines," the Fixer Upper star wrote alongside a black and white photo from their 2003 nuptials. "Here's to fifty more..."

In the never-before-seen snapshot, Chip plants a kiss on his blushing bride's cheek, who looks absolutely gorgeous in a tiara and veil. The pair's love story began all the way back in 2001 when Chip came into Jo's father's auto shop in Waco, Tex., where she was working at the time. Now the couple presides over a home design and remodeling empire, have four children—Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8—and a fifth on the way!