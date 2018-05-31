Here's Why Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion's Relationship Cooled Down

REX/Shutterstock; Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 31, 2018 1:58 PM
REX/Shutterstock; Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion's relationship appears to have fizzled out.
More than two months after the pair started "hanging out" at concerts, SoulCycle classes and other events, E! News has learned the pair is no longer seeing each other. At the same time, things remain friendly and cordial.
"It was never a serious relationship, but they haven't hung out in over a month," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "He really liked hanging with Baskin because she was down to earth and laid-back, but the distance has definitely been a factor."
We're told Justin hasn't been in Los Angeles for several weeks and has been traveling a lot recently. Whenever the "Baby" singer does head to Southern California, however, he doesn't want things to be awkward with Baskin.
"They know that they will run into each other while out with mutual friends or during church, and Justin wants to remain friendly," our source shared.
Not to be outdone, Baskin has also had a busy schedule that included a trip to Costa Rica and photo shoot with sts blue.
Romance rumors first sparked between the two back in March after Justin and Selena Gomez took some time apart.
Photographers spotted the pair attending Craig David's concert at the Roxy in Los Angeles. They also supported Patrick Schwarzenegger—who is dating Baskin's sister Abby Champion—at the Midnight Sun movie premiere.
Ultimately, Justin remains less focused on romantic relationships and more interested on his career that may just include new tracks coming sooner rather than later.
"He doesn't want to stay put in Los Angeles," a source shared. "He is in a really good place since splitting with Selena and is enjoying the single life. He has a lot coming up and is working on new music, and isn't focused on dating right now."
