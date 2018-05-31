Janet Mock Recalls Interview With Morgan Freeman: "All He Did the Entire Time Was Look at My Legs"

The footage of Mock and Freeman comes on the heels of a CNN report first published on May 24 in which multiple people alleged they had experienced harassment or inappropriate behavior by the actor.

One woman, who worked as a production assistant on the 2015 film, Going in Style, accused Freeman of subjecting her to "unwanted touching" and comments about her figure and clothes.

In response to the report, Freeman initially said, "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected—that was never my intent."

In a later additional statement, he continued, "I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday's media reports. All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor. I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women—and men—feel appreciated and at ease around me.

"As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way," the second statement continued. "Clearly I was not always coming across the way I intended. And that is why I apologized Thursday and will continue to apologize to anyone I might have upset, however unintentionally. But I also want to be clear: I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false."