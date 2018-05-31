Avril Lavigne and Billionaire Beau Phillip Sarofim Show PDA in Italy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 31, 2018 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Avril Lavigne, Phillip Sarofim

TheImageDirect.com

PDA alert!

Avril Lavigne and new boyfriend Phillip Sarofim were photographed kissing while taking a romantic stroll in Lake Como, Italy on Wednesday. The 33-year-old pop and rock singer wore a boho white dress and tan hat. Her beau wore a green polo shirt and printed shorts.

Also that day, Lavigne was spotted arrived to a restaurant via water taxi. The singer sported a black dress and matching boots, paired with a hair band and heart-shaped sunglasses, while her boyfriend wore a gray plaid suit jacket over a white shirt, a gray hat, red pants and printed loafers.

E! News learned last week that she has been dating the businessman, one of the children of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, for a few months. A source said the two met through friends at a dinner party. Lavigne and her beau have not spoken publicly about their relationship but have been photographed together a few times.

Photos

Avril Lavigne's Hairstyles

Avril Lavigne, Phillip Sarofim

TheImageDirect.com

Lavigne, who rose to fame in the early '00s with hits such as "Complicated" and "Sk8ter Boi," has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years. In 2015, she revealed she is battling lyme disease.

In December 2016, she announced she is working on a new album. Lavigne put the final touches to the record, her first in five years, earlier this month.

"I've been writing songs that are really just powerful and true and honest and sincere and I think people will really be able to relate to it," she told E! News Sibley Scoles in April. "I've gone through a lot of personal stuff in the past two years and so I've really drawn from that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Avril Lavigne , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Empowering Message About Confidence on Her Birthday

Offset, Cardi B

Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

Bono, U2

Bono Loses His Voice During U2 Concert in Berlin and Ends Show Early

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Shares Throwback Video Before Giving Birth to Alexis Olympia One Year Ago

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Liam Hemsworth Can't Stop Pranking Miley Cyrus: Watch His Best Pranks

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Delivers Tearful Eulogy at John McCain's Funeral and Takes Dig at Donald Trump

G-Eazy, Halsey

G-Eazy Kisses Halsey Onstage Amid Reconciliation Rumors and Machine Gun Kelly Feud

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.