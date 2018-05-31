Avril Lavigne and Billionaire Beau Phillip Sarofim Show PDA in Italy

PDA alert!

Avril Lavigne and new boyfriend Phillip Sarofim were photographed kissing while taking a romantic stroll in Lake Como, Italy on Wednesday. The 33-year-old pop and rock singer wore a boho white dress and tan hat. Her beau wore a green polo shirt and printed shorts.

Also that day, Lavigne was spotted arrived to a restaurant via water taxi. The singer sported a black dress and matching boots, paired with a hair band and heart-shaped sunglasses, while her boyfriend wore a gray plaid suit jacket over a white shirt, a gray hat, red pants and printed loafers.

E! News learned last week that she has been dating the businessman, one of the children of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, for a few months. A source said the two met through friends at a dinner party. Lavigne and her beau have not spoken publicly about their relationship but have been photographed together a few times.