Gigi Hadid's Cowboy Boots Were Made for Strutting

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 31, 2018 12:38 PM
Gigi Hadidis adding a modern touch to Western style.
This week, the model was photographed in New York City wearing a blue plaid button-down, maxi denim skirt and Miron Crosby cowboy boots. She accessorized her look with wide silver hoops and bangles, keeping her hair and makeup minimal.
Based on the plaid top, denim bottom and boots, it sounds like a cowgirl uniform. Yet, with a closer look at the details, each component of the outfit offers a twist on the traditional style. The navy and indigo blue shirt features long, brown leather straps, which reach past her arm length, to keep the rolled-up sleeves intact. It's form-fitting and meets the skirt at an asymmetrical hem, which frames her hips in an unique way. To top it off, the Margretta Caramel and Champagne boots feature star appliqués with a cream hue, based on inspiration from West Texas night skies.
All together, the look reminds us of HBO's Westworld with its graceful blend of new and old world style. Separately, the boots are the most standout feature in their design and appeal. They have an impact, no matter what you pair them with.
To recreate her look, add a pair of star-studded cowboy boots to your wardrobe. You can wear them with denim and a basic top, or you can take your style up a level and wear contrasting patterns like the model.
Shop the look below!
AMMA Suede Star Boots, Now $52
Trudie Western Boot, Now $70
Star Cowgirl Boots, Now $201
Black and Red Bolt, $398
Wish Star Cowboy Knee Boot, $1,050
