Bella Hadid on Plastic Surgery Rumors: "We Can Do a Scan of My Face, Darling"

Bella Hadid is keeping it real.

Like many celebrities, the 21-year-old model is often scrutinized online over her looks. In an interview with InStyle, posted online on Thursday and in the magazine's July 2018 issue, she addresses rumors of getting cosmetic work done.

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that," she said. "And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

Hadid also talked to InStyle about past body acceptance.

"I had a small waist and big hips and was kind of chubby," she said. "I love them now, but I was always self-conscious of my hips—whereas my sister [Gigi Hadid] had a six-pack and was very athletic. And I thought I had such a weird face. I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features."