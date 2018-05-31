Jersey Shore Cast Finally Ends 8-Year Feud With Angelina Pivarnick

Quick, someone run to their window to see if pigs dirty little hamsters are flying!

After an eight-year feud, the Jersey Shore cast has finally called a truce with Angelina Pivarnick, the original cast member who left the MTV hit series, garbage bags in hand, in season one and season two. And it's all thanks to "prank war champion" Pauly D's ultimate prank-turned-breakthrough.

In Jersey Shore Family Vacation's May 31 episode, viewers watched the fall out from the last episode's cliffhanger: Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, both slightly inebriated, returning to the house to find their old roomie/arch-nemesis sitting with the guys. As you can imagine, they were not thrilled.